EC team to review poll preparedness in Rajasthan

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner, O. P. Rawat, along with Election Commissioners, Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa, will be meeting with all the stakeholders in Rajasthan on September 17 to review poll preparedness in the state.

The review meeting will be followed by a press conference on September 18. Feedback will also be taken from all the political parties and district-wise administrative authorities regarding the preparatory work of state assembly election.

The legislative assembly election will be held this year to elect members of the 200 constituencies in Rajasthan (ANI)