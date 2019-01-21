EC threatens legal action against 'EVM hackathon' organisers

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday took a serious view of an event held in London, where it was claimed that EVMs could be tampered with, and threatened legal action.

In a statement, the ECI made it clear that the EVMs can't be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous Standard Operating Procedures."

The event in London was reportedly attended by Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

"It is being separately examined as to what legal action can and should be taken in the matter," the EC said on the 'EVM Hackathon' held in London where it was claimed that the EVMs used by the ECI can be tampered with.

"ECI has been wary of becoming a party to this motivated slugfest and stands by empirical facts about the fool-proof nature of ECI EVMs," the commission said. Asserting that EVM cannot be tampered with, EC said, "These EVMs are manufactured in Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd under very strict supervisory and security conditions. There are rigorous Standard Operating Procedures observed under the supervision of a Committee of technical experts constituted in 2010." The event and the reported participation of Sibal in it evoked a strong reaction from the ruling BJP. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The Congress has a lot of freelancers, who sometimes reach even Pakistan to take help for removing Modi Ji. They are making a hacking horror show of their possible defeat in the upcoming elections." Stating that Sibal's visit was no accident, Naqvi accused UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi of sending him to the event. He further accused the Congress of bringing a bad name to the nation's democratic system. (ANI)