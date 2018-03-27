EC to announce Karnataka polls schedule today

[India], Mar. 27 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (EC) is expected to announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections today.

The election will be held to elect members of the 224 constituencies in the Congress-ruled state.

The tenure of Karnataka assembly ends in May 2018.

While the ruling Congress Party is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to seize the southern state from it.

In the run-up to the polls, extensive campaigning has been witnessed by both aforementioned parties, as both Congress and BJP frontrunners have been making numerous visits to the state to garner support for their respective parties. (ANI)