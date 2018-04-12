EC to hear plea on cancellation of Congress's election symbol on April 18

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday will hear a petition seeking cancellation of the Congress party's election symbol 'Palm of Hand' on April 18.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner, will hear the petition of BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay at around 3:00 pm.

Upadhyay, in its petition, claimed that the symbol violates the Model Code of Conduct as the hand is part of human body.

In the letter, Upadhyay said that "as per the Model Code of Conduct, campaigning for elections is supposed to stop before two days of polling but since the Congress' symbol is a hand, they get to carry it to the polling stations and everywhere else". (ANI)