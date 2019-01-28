EC writes to Chief Secys, CEO ahead of LS Polls

The Election Commission has written to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of all states and union territories regarding the transfer or posting of officers in view of the 2019 general elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

"The Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of elections in an election going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for considerably long period," the letter said.

"It shall also be ensured that no DEO/RO/ARO/ Police inspectors/Sub-inspector or above is posted back or allowed to continue in the AC /district where he/she was posted during the General/Rve elections held in the Assembly prior to 31 May, 2017," it added. Arrangements have begun for the General Elections due this year, for which political parties have started pitch campaigning. (ANI)