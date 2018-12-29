ECI Ashok Lavasa to discuss Special Summary Revision 2019 in Goa

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa arrived here on Friday to discuss the Special Summary Revision 2019 with senior election officials of the state.

Lavasa, who was on his one day visit to Goa, was received by Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, IAS, District Election Officer of South Goa Tariq Thomas, Superintendent of Police (SP) of South Goa Arvind Gawas and Deputy Collector Shashank Tripathi at the Dabolim Airport.

During his visit, Lavasa will also launch Accessible Election Plan for Goa, Booth Election Management Plan Template, Competition of 'Write to CEO' on postcard in association with India Post (SVEEP) and five SVEEP songs CD at the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Altinho Panaji Goa.

Lavasa will be leaving Goa on Saturday (December 29). (ANI)