ECI directs for police investigation into fake news on LS poll dates

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ask police to investigate the fake news of 2019 Lok Sabha election dates being circulated on social media and asked them to take action against unknown persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering.

A list of dates is being widely circulated on social media a few days back, claiming to be that of the fast-approaching 2019 Lok Sabha. The list, shared by several people across Facebook and WhatsApp, mention that the general elections in the country this year will be held between April 7 and May 17.

The list which went viral on social media gave the state-wise dates. However, the names of most of the states were wrongly spelt. (ANI)