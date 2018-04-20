ECI to hold biennial and by-election for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

[India] Apr 20 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for upcoming biennial election for Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) and by-election for Andhra Legislative Council (ALC).

The elections will be held as the term for six MLC members is going to expire on May 31 and June 21, this year.

From Raigarh-cum-Ratnagiri-cum-Sindhudurg, Anil Dattatrey Tatkare's term is going to end on May 31.

While the terms of Jadhav Jaywantrao Pundlikrao from Nashik, Bhangdiya Mitesh Gotulal from Wardha-cum-Chandrapur-cum-Gadhchiroli, Abdullah Khan A. Latif Khan Durrani from Prabhani-cum-Hingoli, Pravin Ramchandraji Pote from Amravati and Deshmukh Dileeprao Dagdojirao from Osmanabad-cum-Latur-cum-Beed will expire on June 21.

ECI will hold a by-election in Andhra Pradesh, as Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu from Chittoor Local Authorities' constituency passed away on February 7. ECI announced May 3 as the date for filing nominations. Whereas the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on May 7. The counting of votes is going to take place on May 24. May 29 will be the date before which election shall be completed.(ANI)