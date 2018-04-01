Eco-friendly bags for 'parshad' at Golden Temple

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): To discourage the use of polythene bags in Punjab, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has introduced eco-friendly compostable carry bags for the ' karah parshad' at the Golden Temple.

Though the 'karah parshad' is often given in 'dunas' (small bowls or plates made of dry leaves), the takeaway 'parshad' also known as pinni parshad' is carried only in polythene bags.

The committee appealed to the masses to use those bags as they are made up of starch and can be easily decomposed, enriching the soil quality.

SGPC has already procured two quintal such bags to start today. As per reports, 200 quintals of plastic bags are utilised for the prasad and 65 quintals for 'pinni parshad ' in a year at the shrine. In another move to reduce air pollution around the shrine, the SGPC is replacing electricity generators that work with diesel with its own power sub-station of 66 KV on the premises. (ANI)