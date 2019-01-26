ED arrests VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested lawyer Gautam Khaitan, accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, in connection with a fresh case of possession of black money and money laundering, officials said Saturday.

They said Khaitan was placed under arrest Friday night by the agency sleuths under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sources said a fresh criminal case under the PMLA was filed by the ED against Khaitan on the basis of a case filed by the Income Tax Department against him under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Khaitan has been alleged to have been operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stash assets, they said. It is understood that the investigative agencies have got fresh leads against Khaitan after the questioning of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland, who was extradited by India from Dubai in December last. It is understood that the investigative agencies have got fresh leads against Khaitan after the questioning of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland, who was extradited by India from Dubai in December last. The Income Tax Department had last week carried out searches against Khaitan in this new case filed under the anti-black money law. The Income Tax Department had last week carried out searches against Khaitan in this new case filed under the anti-black money law.