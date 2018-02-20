ED attaches assets of former Patna DM

[Bihar] [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.80 crore in the name of former Patna District Magistrate Pradeep Kumar.

According to the ED, the properties were attached on the basis of charge sheets filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code/Prevention of Corruption Act for indulging in criminal conspiracy (120B IPC), cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property (420 IPC), forgery of valuable security, using as genuine a forged document or electronic record (471 IPC) and criminal misconduct by a public servant (13 PC Act).

Presently working as Divisional Commissioner of Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand, Kumar has been charge sheeted in the NRHM Scam, Procurement of Mobile Clinic and possession of disproportionate assets. During investigation it was found that Kumar amassed huge properties since his posting as District Magistrate of Patna, the ED said in a statement. Kumar, an IAS officer of 1991 batch, was working in Bihar till the formation of Jharkhand. The IAS official formed Nandlal HUF with the sole intent of money laundering, where his brother Rajendra Kumar was made dummy Karta. A partnership firm namely M/s Essar Enterprises was also formed by his supporter Shyamal Chakravarty and brother Rajendra Kumar to launder the proceeds of crime generated by Kumar so that acquisition of properties can be projected and claimed as untainted. The ED attached one flat in Ranchi and one Udaipur house (both in the name of Pradeep Kumar), one plot in Bengaluru and one house in Udaipur (in the name of Rajendra Kumar), and one Flat at Kolkata in the name of Nand Lal HUF and Shyamal Chakravarty. Further investigation is in progress, the ED said. (ANI)