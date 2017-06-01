ED attaches assets Rs. 21 crore of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari case in black money case

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 21 crore of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, first attachment in black money (undisclosed foreign income and assets) case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier this month sent a Red Corner Notice (RCN) to Interpol to apprehend Bhandari.

The RCN is an arrest warrant circulated by Interpol on behalf of the government of a country.

The Delhi Police in October 2016 registered an FIR against controversial arms dealer and defence consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

Bhandari was already under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income-Tax (I-T) Department for allegedly holding a 'benami' property in London. The IT Department had been carrying out an investigation against Bhandari and the OIS Group in connection with a tax evasion case. Earlier in June 2016, the IT Department carried out searches on two Bengaluru-based business premises associated with Bhandari, who is under investigation for ascertaining the sources of about Rs.70 crores received by his companies between 2009 and 2014. (ANI)