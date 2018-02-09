ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.9 crore in a cricket betting case

[India] Feb. 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 1,90,71,000 in a cricket betting case.

The assets belong to Sanjay Kumar, a government official, and one Bimal Ramgopal Agarwal in a money laundering case involving corruption in cricket betting investigation.

On September 22, 2015; the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against J. P. Singh, IRS (Customs & Excise), the then Joint Director of Enforcement Directorate, Zonal Office, Ahmedabad and other unknown public and private persons for allegation of indulging in corrupt practices and collecting bribe from many people.

The CBI arrested J. P. Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Sonu Y. Jalan, Dhruv Kumar Singh, Jayesh Bhai Thakkar, Chandresh Patel, Bimal Ramgopal Agarwal and filed the charge sheet against all, including two others. The ED initiated the investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on the FIR registered by CBI. The ED has attached immovable property of Bimal Ramgopal Agarwal to the extent of Rs. 96,75,000 and immovable property of Sanjay Kumar, to the extent of Rs. 93,96,000. Bimal was arrested by the ED on December 11, 2017 for his involvement in money laundering case. A prosecution complaint has also been filed in the case against the accused. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)