ED attaches assets worth Rs. 86 lakh of Bihar maoist leader

[India], Feb. 05 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate, here on Monday, attached properties, both movable and immovable, valued at Rs. 86 lakh of a Maoist cadre under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Maoist leader has been identified as Sandeep Yadav, who is in-charge of the Madhya Zone of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee of Communist Party India (Maoist), according to the ED's official statement.

The central probe agency attached the properties on the basis of a proposal sent by the Bihar state police.

"During the investigation, it has been revealed that cash to the tune of more than Rs 1.50 crore have been infused in several bank accounts and immovable assets held in the name of family members of Sandeep Yadav out of which properties valued at Rs 86 lakhs have been detected and attached," the statement said. The agency also said that it was probing the Yadav family too for allegedly generating unaccounted wealth during the post-demonetisation period. (ANI)