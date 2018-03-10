ED attaches Chennai family's assets worth Rs. 27 crore

[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached nine immovable properties, worth Rs 27 crore, of three people under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

R. Devadoss Reddy of M/s Shriram Enterprises, his wife Bhanumathi and his late son Vinoth Kumar of Vallur village in Chennai are accused of cheating, impersonation, forgery and selling of vacant lands, according to the ED's official statement.

The state police have registered three FIRs against Reddy, Bhanumathi and late Vinoth Kumar under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (both related to forgery) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ED has also registered a money laundering case against Reddy and others, as the sections 120B, 419 and 420 of IPC are covered under the scheduled offences of PMLA 2002. During the investigation, it was revealed that Reddy has acquired nine immovable properties out of the proceeds of crime. Earlier, a total of 46 properties worth Rs. 41.48 crore, bought from the proceeds of crime, was provisionally attached. A prosecution complaint has already been filed in the case. Total attachment in the case now is Rs 68.48 crore. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)