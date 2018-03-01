ED attaches Mehul Choksi's assets of Rs. 1217 cr

[India], March 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached 41 properties worth Rs 1217.20 crore of PNB scamster and owner of Gitanjali Gems Mehul Choksi.

The attached properties include 15 flats, 17 office premises in Mumbai and M/s Hyderabad Gems SEZ in Andhra Pradesh.

It also includes a shopping mall in Kolkata, farm house in Alibaug and 231 acres land in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had said that the Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported scam of Rs. 1251 crore by Gitanjali Gems.

In a statement, the CBI had said, "The PNB has informed us that further scam of Rs 1,251 crore has been detected in respect to Gitanjali Gems. The CBI is now probing Rs. 12,636 crore in the PNB scam, up from Rs 11,421 crore." Celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul choksi are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and other investigative agencies ever since the PNB scam came to light.(ANI)