ED attaches over Rs. 2 cr assets of 5 Maoist leaders

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): In a major crackdown on Maoist in Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached immovable properties worth Rs. 2.1 crore belonging to top five Maoist leaders under the Prevention Money Laundering (PMLA) Act, 2002.

Revealing the identity of five rebel group leaders, ED, in a statement stated: "We've registered a complaint against the top five Maoist leaders of Bihar namely Pradumn Sharma (Incharge of Magadh Zone of CPI Maoists), Sandeep Yadav (Leader of CPI Maoists), Binay Yadav (Top commander and active member of Bihar Regional Committee of CPI Maoist), Musafir Sahni and Anil Ram (Both top Maoist leaders of north Bihar) under PMLA Act."

"The ED has filed prosecution complaint against Pradumn Sharma and has attached immovable properties having registered value of Rs. 68 lacs, Rs. 86 lacs, Rs. 54.14 lacs and Rs. 77 lacs (which included JCB, SUVs and buses) belonging to Pradumn Sharma, Sandeep Yadav, Musafir Sahni and Anil Ram and Shri Binay Yadav respectively," the statement added. The investigation has further revealed that Sharma had laundered extortion money of Rs 2 crore layered through several bank accounts, which was ultimately invested in immovable property held by his family members. "A part of extortion money was used for admission of Sharma's niece in a prominent medical college to pay an annual fee of the medical college i.e Rs 24 lacs," ED added. Binay Yadav has also been found laundering extortion money of Rs 1.50 crore using several bank accounts and the laundered money is ultimately used for movable and immovable properties. As per ED, Musafir Sahni has also laundered extortion money and the same was invested in 11 plots of land in Vaishali in the name of his family members. Anil Ram had used extortion money in the acquisition of 6 immovable properties and truck on benami names. (ANI)