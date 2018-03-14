ED attaches properties of Samruddha Jeevan Foods worth Rs 101 cr

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets amounting to Rs 101.30 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 linked to Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Ltd. (SJFIL) owner Mahesh Kisan Motewar.

Motewar is accused of duping nearly 20 lakh investors of Rs 3, 500 crores through a Ponzi scheme.

The agency attached immovable properties of Motewar in the form of lands, residences, shops and offices, spread across eight states including Maharashtra.

These assets were purchased in the names of Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Ltd., Motewar, and his family members. As per the agency Motewar, used to collect investment and deposits from the gullible investors with the help of chain of his well-paid commission agents. They used to promise the investors that their money would be invested in the rearing of goats and the buffaloes promising them unreasonably high returns on their investments. Earlier in June 2017, the ED had attached properties worth Rs. 207 Crore including a Bell makes helicopter worth Rs. 3.43 Crore in the same case. Total attachment in this case until now is Rs.308 Crores. The matter is under investigation. (ANI)