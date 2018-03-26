ED attaches Rs. 4 cr property of ex- Goa cricket officials

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): Under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached property worth Rs. 4.13 crore of former office bearers of Goa Cricket Association (GCA) for allegedly siphoning off cricket body's funds.

The accused have been identified as Dayanand Narvekar, Chetan Desai, Vinod Phadke and Akbar Mulla.

Earlier in January last year, several high-ranking officials of the GCA, prepared to relinquish their positions following the Supreme Court's recent order.

The apex court ordered that office bearers, both of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and state associations, who did not meet eligibility norms as per the Lodha Committee recommendations, should step down, leaving Goan officials with no choice. GCA president Chetan Desai, secretary Vinod Phadke, former treasurer Akbar Mulla and vice-president Manohar Naik were all ineligible since they had already completed nine years in office. (ANI)