ED attaches Rs.170Cr-worth assets of Nirav Modi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets worth Rs 170 crore belonging to absconding jewellery designer Nirav Modi in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed its second charge sheet in connection with the case, in which it named the billionaire businessman's uncle Mehul Choksi as 'wanted'.

The CBI in its 12,000-page charge sheet booked 15 accused persons and three firms under Sections 409, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The investigative agency had named three companies and 22 individuals in its first charge sheet and framed charges under section 120B, read with Sections 409 and 420 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. For the unversed, the PNB detected a multi-crore scam, wherein the noted jeweller and his uncle cum business partner had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs. 114 billion. The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. Currently, the CBI and ED are investigating the matter and have seized many properties of Modi and Choksi. (ANI)