ED chargesheets Kolkata businessman in PMLA case

[India], December 23 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against a Kolkata-based businessman, Paras Mal Lodha, in a Delhi court in connection with the alleged conversion of old currency into new ones.

This supplementary chargesheet also has the name of lawyer Rohit Tondon as an accused.

Earlier, the investigating agency told the court that they were probing the role of Tondon in the case.

The supplementary chargesheet, filed before the additional sessions judge, Ajay Kumar Kuhar, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) also gave details of the alleged role of Tondon and others involved in the case.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for February 2 next year. The Kolkata-based businessman has been accused of being involved in the conspiracy along with Tandon and converting old demonetised notes into new currency on a commission basis.(ANI)