ED files chargesheet against Delhi businessman

, Dec 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday filed prosecution complaints against Delhi businessman, Gagan Dhawan, and also attached assets worth Rs 1.17 crore in a money laundering case.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed before it by the ED in the money laundering case of Rs 5,000-crore bank loan fraud by the Sandesara Group of Companies.

Following the investigations in the Rs 5,000-crore money laundering case of the Sterling Biotech Group, the ED has provisionally attached a plot owned by Gagan Dhawan in DLF Phase III, Gurgaon, to the extent of Rs 1.17 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR against Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara, the directors and promoters of Sandesara Group of companies, and others for obtaining fraudulent loans from various public sector banks and subsequently diverting and misusing such loans for personal use. Dhawan reportedly facilitated Nitin and Chetan in diversion and misuse of bank loans obtained by their companies from various public sector banks on the basis of forged and fabricated documents. The ED investigations revealed that Dhawan purchased a plot in DLF Phase III, Gurgaon, as loan from PMT Machines Ltd (a Sandesara Group company) which was sourced from the funds obtained from a public sector bank. Dhawan was arrested by the ED on November 1 for his role in assisting and facilitating the Sandesaras in money laundering. The ED is also probing the case regarding bribing of Income Tax (IT) officials by the Sandesaras and the role of Dhawan in facilitating the same. The role of more than 300 Benami entities controlled by the Sandesara Group is also under the ED scanner. Further investigation is under process. (ANI)