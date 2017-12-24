ED files complaint against former Noida chief engineer

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): A prosecution complaint has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Yadav Singh, a former Chief Engineer with Noida, in connection with a money laundering case, where total attachments of Rs 25.8 crore have been made in relation to cases against him till date.

The complaint was filed following a disproportionate assets case against him.

He is being investigated for two cases under PMLA. In the first case, his illegal and collusive work allotment resulted into undue advantage of Rs 19.92 crore to companies named NKG Infrastructure Ltd, JSP Constructions Pvt Ltd and Tirupati Construction Company.

In the second case of disproportionate assets, it was found that Singh's wife Kusum Lata, along with her sister-in-law Vidhya Devi, formed a trust named PGP Trust to project proceeds of crime as untainted. It was also found that donations by cheques were deposited in the account of PGP trust and equivalent amount in cash was returned in lieu of donations received. After investigation, the following properties of PGP trust were attached on December 21 - Rs 4.6 crore in Indian Overseas Bank, Noida, two properties at Kurkunda Mathura, two properties in Jahangirpur Jewar, Gautambudha Nagar and one office premises in Delhi. The above properties are in the name of PGP Charitable Trust of Yadav Singh in which his wife Kusum Lata was one of the trustees. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)