ED files prosecution complaint against LeT's Shabir Ahmad Lone

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a prosecution complaint against Shabir Ahmad Lone in the Patiala House Court on Saturday.

The financial probers mentioned the complaint before Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Sunil Rana for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case registered under section 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Shabir Ahmad Lone is an active member of banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

During the course of investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached foreign currency recovered from Lone's possession which was meant for the purpose of terrorist activities in India under section 5(1) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The case was initiated following an FIR registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at the Lodhi Road Police Station. The Delhi Police had recovered one 9 mm pistol and seven live rounds of 9 mm calibre, foreign and Indian currency along with other incriminating materials from the possession of Shabbir Ahmad Lone at Haldiram Sweets, Chandni Chowk area of the national capital and arrested him. Furthermore, one AK-47, two live ammunition, four live hand grenades and Rs. 1 Lakh cash was also recovered from the possession of Lone from the City Guest House in the Majlis Park area of New Delhi. Investigation of Delhi Police Special Cell revealed the involvement of the accused in hatching criminal conspiracy with other LeT Militants in order to wage war against the nation and also to carry out terrorist and disruptive activities in India. Delhi Police filed charge sheet against Shabbir Ahmad Lone in the case under section 121, 121-A, 122, 123 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 17, 18, 20, 21 & 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 4 & Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act. After conducting trial the Court had convicted the accused by awarding him six years of imprisonment.(ANI)