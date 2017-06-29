ED issues show cause notice to Syed Ali Shah Geelani

[India] June 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued show cause notice Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for possession of Foreign exchange to the tune of US$10,000 illegally.

The Kashmiri separatist are in a soup after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on May 20 began its probe against after a sting operation caught a Hurriyat leader Naeem Khan on camera as he 'confessed' of receiving money from Pakistan to foment separatism in Kashmir.

Earlier this month, the investigating agency raided various locations of the separatist leaders like Naeem Khan, Bitta Karate and Javed Baba Gazi in Jammu and Kashmir and seized around Rs 1.5 crore in cash.

Eight hawala dealers and traders in New Delhi and Haryana were also raided by the NIA. The NIA is probing all aspects of funding of separatist leaders and use of these funds in fuelling the unrest in the Valley. (ANI)