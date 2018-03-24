ED moves Delhi HC against bail granted to Karti's CA

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): The Enforcement directorate (ED) moved Delhi High Court against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman in connection with the INX Media case.

The ED had arrested Bhaskararaman from a hotel in Delhi on February 16. Following this, a Delhi court had sent him to 14 days of judicial custody on February 26.

Bhaskararaman, on February 28, had filed a bail plea in a Delhi court in connection with the said case.

In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for his role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

He illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.