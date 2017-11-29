ED opposes Moin Qureshi's bail plea

[India] Nov. 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday opposed bail plea of meat exporter Moin Qureshi in money laundering case.

The ED told Patiala House Court that offences committed by the accused were serious in nature and he should not be granted bail.

Qureshi had challenged his arrest by describing it as illegal.

Qureshi, was arrested on August 25, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He entered the world of business in 1993 with a small slaughterhouse at Rampur in UP. Over time he became one of the biggest meat exporters in India. (ANI)