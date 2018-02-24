ED, passport authority acting contrary to each other: Nirav Modi's lawyer

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The lawyer of businessman Nirav Modi on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Passport Authority are acting contrary to each other.

Modi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has said that the Passport Authority has revoked Nirav Modi's passports and now the ED is asking him to come.

Talking to ANI, said, "The ED and Passport Authority are acting contrary to each other. Passport authority initially suspended and later on revoked passport (of Nirav Modi). The ED is saying please come and join the investigation. If one, who is abroad, does not have a passport, how will he come and join?"

Earlier in the day, the ED provisionally attached 21 immovable properties, worth Rs. 523.72 crore, of Nirav Modi and companies controlled by him. According to the sources in the Ministry of External Affairs, the passports of Gitanjali Gems Chairman and Managing Director Mehul Choksi and his nephew, famous jeweller Nirav Modi have been revoked. The passports have been revoked as they failed to respond on MEA's show cause notice. Modi and Choksi, whose locations are not known, are wanted in India for their alleged involvement in siphoning off money from the PNB to the tune of more than 11,000 crore rupees. The scam, allegedly started in 2011, was unearthed last month, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. (ANI)