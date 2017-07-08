ED raids Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi's Sainik farms

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at three different places owned by Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti in connection with an over Rs 1,000-crore benami (proxy) land deals case.

"We have conducted raids at three places including Sainik Farms and Bijwasan belonging to Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar," an ED official said.

On May 22, the ED arrested a chartered accountant, Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, allegedly linked to Bharti, from Delhi.

On June 21, Income Tax officials interrogated Bharti for five hours in connection with the case. Bharti's appearance before the IT officials came a day after the department attached over 12 properties of her relatives, including husband Shailesh Kumar, brothers Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav under the Benami Transactions Act, 1988. The IT Department had attached two assets of Lalu Prasad's kin in Delhi and several properties in Bihar after the department issued a provisional order under the 1988 act, which came into force on November 1, 2016.