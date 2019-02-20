ED raids underway at locations linked to ex-IL&FS chairman, others

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 20, 2019 18:49 hrs

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at four to five locations of people related to the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Wednesday.  

Raids are also being conducted at locations of Ravi Parthasarathy, the former chairman of the IL&FS.

Further details are awaited.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had in October last year granted permission to the central government for superseding the Board of the debt-ridden firm.

It also appointed a six-member panel, headed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak, to take over the management with immediate effect.

IF&LS reportedly has over Rs 91,000 crore in debt. (ANI)



