ED refutes corruption charges against its officer investigating Aircel-Maxis, 2G Spectrum case

[India], June 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday rejected a secret report submitted in the Supreme Court, which accuses its officer Rajeshwar Singh of indulging in corruption.

Singh is currently investigating the Aircel-Maxis and 2G Spectrum cases. The ED clarified that he had received a call from a Dubai-based person in 2016, who had provided a vital breakthrough for a case the ED was investigating.

"To put the record straight, Dr Rajeshwar Singh received a call in 2016 from a person based out of Dubai who gave important information regarding a case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Dr Rajeshwar Singh passed on this information to the Directorate and the same was used in the investigation of the case," The ED stated in a press release.

"A report related to the matter was generated by an intelligence agency about this call which was duly clarified by the Directorate that the phone call was related to an ongoing investigation. The matter was laid to rest," it added. They also mentioned that Radhey Shyam Rai, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in an extortion case and has links with journalist Upendra Rai, had access to the secret report as he had tweeted about it. Rajeshwar Singh has been accused of amassing disproportionate assets. The Supreme Court today informed the government that it was up to them to initiate a probe into the case. (ANI)