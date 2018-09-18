ED registers case against Karnataka Minister

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar.

The case was registered after Income Tax Department raided an accommodation linked with the minister in Delhi and recovered Rs 8 Crore cash.

The case was registered two weeks back.

On Saturday, Special Economic Offences Court had granted bail to Shivakumar and three others in connection with the alleged money laundering case.

The court granted conditional bail to Shivakumar against Rs. 1 lakh bond and deposit surety of Rs 25,000 in cash. Three others Sunil Sharma, Anjaneya and Rajendra were also granted bail on furnishing a surety of Rs 25,000 in cash each.

In June, the Income Tax department filed a complaint before the court against Shivakumar and three others for allegedly holding unaccounted cash worth Rs.8, 54, 66,100. Shivakumar and others were booked under sections 276 C and 277 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and section 193 and under section 199 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of criminal conspiracy to evade income tax payment. (ANI)