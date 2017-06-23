ED registers case against terror outfits, Hurriyat

[India], June 23 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered a case against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and members of Hurriyat Conference, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Millat under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED will now investigate flow of money through hawala and other illegal domestic and international channels which are provided for carrying out separatist and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) raided 14 places in Kashmir and 8 in Delhi in connection with reports of terror funding in the Valley. (ANI)