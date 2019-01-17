ED registers money laundering case in illegal mining in UP

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Lucknow unit on Thursday registered a money laundering case in connection with alleged illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh.

The case is based on a CBI FIR to probe the role of state mining ministers, including former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav during 2012-16.

Akhilesh Yadav and former cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati had allegedly approved illegal sand mining tenders during their tenure as mining ministers, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources had claimed on January, 7.

"We have adequately looked into the case after preliminary inquiry. The main focus of the inquiry was to look into the illegality of the approval given. Both Akhilesh Yadav and Gayatri Prajapati had given approval when they were mining ministers," the sources had informed. On January 5, CBI had carried out searches at 12 places including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in an on-going investigation of a case relating to alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur. CBI has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against the then District Magistrate of Hamirpur, the then Geologist/Mining Officer, the then Mining Clerk and eight others including leaseholders, private persons and other unknown public servants and unknown persons. (ANI)