ED seeks cancellation of bail to Deepak Talwar's 'close aide'

[India], May 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday approached Delhi's Rouse Avenue court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Yasmin Kapoor, allegedly a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a money laundering case.

The special CBI court will most likely hear the plea on Tuesday.

The application stated that Yasmin Kapoor is beneficial owner of the properties and entities acquired allegedly through proceeds of crime and which were under investigation related to negotiation favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to the Air India.

Yasmin Kapoor was recently granted anticipatory bail by the court. An application moved by ED's public prosecutor Nitesh Rana in the bail cancellation application stated that the investigation is still ongoing and is at a crucial stage. This comes days after Aditya Talwar, son of Deepak Talwar, moved a special CBI court, seeking cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in a money laundering case. CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj, while posting the matter for hearing to May 14, sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the plea. Aditya Talwar filed the petition after the Delhi High Court asked him to approach the trial court concerned regarding cancellation of the NBW. (ANI)