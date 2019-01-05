ED seeks open-ended NBW against Vadra's close aide in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Manoj Arora, an alleged close aide of Robert Vadra, in a money-laundering case.

The agency has alleged that Arora indulged in money laundering practices and did not appear for hearing despite repeated summons. The ED has also alleged that Arora arranged funds for Vadra's undeclared assets overseas. Vadra is the son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Unlike a non-bailable warrant (NBW), an open-ended NBW does not carry a time limit for execution, while the red corner notices are issued by the Interpol or International Police on the request of a member country to prohibit the movement and subsequent handing over of an accused from across the globe. The agency further claimed that the proceeds of crime used to channelise funds from the UAE. ED has claimed that Arora was absconding since they raided his premises. The ED also sought a red corner notice to prevent Arora from fleeing India. The matter will now be heard on January 8 at 2 pm. ED also alleged that Vadra's 1.9 million pounds Bryanstone Square in London was bought and sold at the same amount despite renovation expenses by Sanjay Bhandari, former executive assistant of Robert Vadra. (ANI)