[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking issuance of open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Manoj Arora, allegedly a close aide of Robert Vadra, in a money-laundering case.

The case is based on Black Money Act.

Arora is allegedly a close aide of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

The matter will now be heard on January 8 at 2 pm. (ANI)