ED seize money from Delhi based money changer

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered and seized Rs. 21.85 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 18.17 lakh during searches conducted at the residential premises of one Heera Singh and his office Guru Forex Pvt. Ltd in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had issued a Show Cause Notice to Heera Singh and filed a Prosecution Complaint in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Patiala House for commission of offences punishable under section 132, 135(1)(a) and 135(1) (b) of the Customs Act, 1962.

The officers of DRI apprehended Singh and his others accomplices at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) airport in the year 2013 and recovered 2990.28 Grams of gold valuing Rs. 82,21,025. During the investigation, it was revealed Singh is involved in smuggling of gold in the form of bangles, belt buckles, watch dials and electronic items from Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Dubai with the help of other accomplices. (ANI)