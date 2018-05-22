ED seizes assets worth crores from Dabur Director

[India], May 22 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs. 20.87 crores belonging to Pradip Burman, the Director of Dabur India Ltd. in lieu of assets held abroad.

The ED seized the assets under section 37A of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA)

Burman, is the Chairman of Dabur Nepal Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of Dabur India Ltd), Sanat Products Ltd., and Ayurvet Ltd. Sandesh.

Burman joined Dabur in 1968, after completing his education from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). (ANI)