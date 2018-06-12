ED seizes Lalu's under-construction mall

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday seized the under-constructed mall in Patna, which was being built by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and his family.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that they have been targeted earlier as well.

"There were attacks earlier as well there is nothing new in it, the matter will be clear once it is in the court," said Yadav.

The matter first came into light last year in May when senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi accused the RJD supremo and family of corruption and benami property.

The BJP alleged that the mall was being built on benami property acquired by Lalu and his family without getting clearance from the government. Lalu's son and RJD leaders Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav, who were then ministers in the State Cabinet allegedly misused their positions for the construction of the mall and holding undeclared property.