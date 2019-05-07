ED seizes property of AAP minister's brother worth Rs 1.46 crore

[India], May 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday seized assets worth Rs 1.46 crore under section 37A of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999 belonging to Harish Gahlot, brother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kailash Gahlot.

The ED has seized his flat in Vasant Kunj and a piece of land at Chauma Village in Haryana for holding foreign assets equivalent to the same value in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Harish Gahlot is the brother of Kailash Gahlot, who is a cabinet minister in Delhi government.

Last year in October, the Income Tax (IT) department had recovered Rs 35 lakh and a dossier of Benami properties during the raids carried out at 16 locations belonging to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The I-T sleuths had carried out raids at the Aam Aadmi Party leader's properties in Delhi and Gurugram. (ANI)