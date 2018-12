[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Bihar Police on the directions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the property of a Naxalite, Vinay Yadav on Wednesday.

The confiscated property includes one construction vehicle, two cars, and three buses.

Yadav is an infamous Naxalite of Bihar and Jharkhand with more than 50 cases registered against him in both the states.

The Jharkhand government has declared a reward of Rs 15 lakh while Bihar government has declared Rs 3 lakh on Yadav.(ANI)