ED to file rejoinder on Mallya's reply on Sept 28

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file a rejoinder on September 28 on liquor baron Vijay Mallya's reply to the ED's notice which seeks to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Earlier today, Mallya submitted his reply before a Mumbai special court on ED's plea seeking that he be declared fugitive.

The newly-introduced Fugitive Economic Offenders Act seeks to confiscate properties of economic offenders who have left the country to avoid facing criminal prosecution. The law also prescribes measures to deter fugitive economic offenders from evading prosecution by staying abroad.

Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore, has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016. (ANI)