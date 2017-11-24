ED to question Indrani Mukerjea in Byculla jail

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): A team of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday reached Mumbai's Byculla jail to question Indrani Mukerjea in connection with a money laundering case.

Indrani is lodged in the Byculla jail for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora.

The Enforcement Directorate reached the Byculla jail after a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in Sheena Bora murder case, allowed it to interrogate Indrani.

Earlier in May, the Enforcement Directorate registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

The ED had also approached a special Patiala House Court and sought a production warrant for Indrani for questioning her, Peter Mukerjea and Karti. The ED submitted before the court that there was some discrepancy in the Income Tax returns and Indrani needed to be questioned in this regard. (ANI)