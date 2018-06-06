Edappal theatre molestation: Crime Branch to probe the case

[India], June 6 (ANI): The Crime Branch will further probe the Edappal theater child molestation case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shaji Varghese who was the in-charge of the case has been asked to report at the Police Headquarters. Reportedly, Varghese was also charged of passing on the molestation video to a third party.

Varghese was heavily criticized for arresting the theatre owner who reported the case.

The theatre owner, K Satheesh was arrested on Monday on charges that he informed the Childline, not the police about the incident. The incident drew sharp criticism. When his arrest snowballed into a big controversy, police let him off on bail.

The incident took place in April. The accused, a 50-year-old businessman was arrested by the Kerala police based on evidence that was captured in the CCTV for allegedly molesting the minor girl. A case against the child's mother was also registered by the police under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) as she allegedly did not prevent the accused from abusing her child. (ANI)