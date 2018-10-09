Editors Guild expresses concern over reports of sexual misconduct in media

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): Taking note of alleged sexual harassment and assault on women journalists by their men colleagues, Editors Guild of India has condemned all "predatory conduct by such men".

In a statement, the Editors Guild said, "It is worse when the perpetrators also happen to be enjoying senior or supervisory positions in the profession."

It also assured solidarity with women journalists who have brought the critical issues in public debate.

"The Guild is committed to ensuring that the legal rights of either the victims or the accused are not violated. A fair, just and safe working environment is essential if press freedoms are to flourish. The newsroom in our profession is a relatively informal, free-spirited and hallowed space. It must be protected," the statement read.

Extending support to all women journalists, the Guild called upon the media organisations to hold unbiased inquiries into all reported cases. "This is the time for all of us to strengthen our internal processes. It includes training of staff and improving awareness, as mandated by the law and even beyond. Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment or assault should be punished as provided in the law," the Guild asserted. On Monday, Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) also expressed concern over rising instances of sexual misconduct in the media fraternity and extended support to all the women journalists and employees who have faced sexual harassment at workplace. (ANI)