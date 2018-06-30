Education Minister apologised to me: Suspended Uttarakhand teacher

[India], June 30 (ANI): Uttara Bahuguna, the teacher who was earlier suspended after she "violated the decorum" of a Janata Darbar session, said the Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey has apologised to her and assured her a solution to the matter soon.

"I received a phone call from the Education Minister. He assured me that he will meet me on July 3 and will find a solution to my problem. He apologised when I told him about the injustice done to me by the Education Department," Uttara Bahuguna told ANI.

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the police to take Bahuguna into custody for allegedly protesting at his Janata Darbar session in Dehradun. The Chief Minister also ordered her suspension, after Uttara Bahuguna allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking a transfer from a remote location. Later on Friday, School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh said Uttara Bahuguna has been suspended as she "violated the decorum". However, the teacher's son Shubham Bahugana has claimed that it was the Chief Minister's fault and he is the one who should apologise. "After watching the full video, people can now see that it's completely CM's fault. He provoked my mother to behave the way she did. I don't think my mother has said anything wrong. Is this the way CM should talk during a public hearing? He should apologise," Shubham said. (ANI)