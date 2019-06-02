Education Minister holds up rationalisation policy for transfer of vocational teachers

[India], June 1 (ANI): Punjab government has put on hold the rationalisation policy for transfer of vocational teachers till further orders, Punjab government said in a statement on Saturday.

"Education Minister Om Prakash Soni has taken this decision after objections registered by leaders of the Vocational Teachers Union during a meeting with the minister. Besides this, some Members of Legislative Assembly have also written to the minister to review the policy before its implementation," it added.

Om Prakash Soni took this decision after long discussions with the union leaders. He also wrote to the Education Secretary, Punjab in this regard. (ANI)