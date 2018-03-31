Education must not be politicised: MoS HRD

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): Amid controversy brewing post the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) paper leak, Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development (HRD) Satyapal Singh asserted that education should not be politicised.

"Education is not something that should be politicised, as it is a necessity for everyone. Indulging in politics over this will not help spur the development of this country," Singh told reporters here.

For the unversed, the papers of class XII Economics held on March 26, and class X Maths, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination. Ever since, scores of students have taken to mass-protesting to express their dissatisfaction over poor governance and the CBSE's re-examination decision.

However, the Congress Party termed the paper leak as the government's failure and demanded the removal of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and the chairperson of the CBSE. On Thursday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for destroying the institutions. "The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students. The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP. Believe me, when I say, this is only the beginning," he tweeted. On a related note, the re-examination of the Economics paper for Class XII students will be held on 25 April. For Class X, a re-exam, if need, will be conducted only in Delhi and Haryana in July as the paper leak was confined to this region. (ANI)