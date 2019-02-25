Efforts intensified to contain Bandipur forest fire in Karnataka

[India] Feb 25 (ANI): A day after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy directions, the state's Forest Department on Monday took preventive measures to contain the fire having engulfed Bandipur forest reserve area.

According to a government statement, two Mi-17, V5 helicopters were pressed into service to contain the fire along with other measures being taken.

The statement also said: "Close coordination is maintained with district administration. Helicopters have been further tasked to proceed towards Bolagudda and Kanive temple area."

It also stated that as many as 10 sorties were made by the two helicopters in order to spray approximately 30,000 litres of water to combat the fire in the affected region. A fire broke out in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Chamarajanagar district on February 23, which has reportedly destroyed acres of forest area so far. (ANI)